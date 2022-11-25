GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $96.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.