Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %

AUMN opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.00.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

