Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %
AUMN opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.00.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
