good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.20 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDNP. Pi Financial decreased their target price on good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

good natured Products Stock Down 2.0 %

CVE GDNP opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

