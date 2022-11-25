good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$1.00

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Price Performance

Shares of GDNP opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.