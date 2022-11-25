GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
GrafTech International Stock Down 0.4 %
EAF opened at $5.49 on Monday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in GrafTech International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
