Greenleaf Trust Acquires 904 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of DLR opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

