Greenleaf Trust Acquires 935 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $132,216,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,335,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

