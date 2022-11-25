Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

