Greenleaf Trust Buys 111 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $103,328,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,812. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

