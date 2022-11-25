Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,244 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.42.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

