Greenleaf Trust Buys 196 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average is $209.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.