Greenleaf Trust Buys 207 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.67 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

