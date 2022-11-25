Greenleaf Trust Buys 987 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

MTB opened at $171.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

