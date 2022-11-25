Greenleaf Trust Has $454,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lear were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 42,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 10.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Stock Down 0.9 %

Lear Dividend Announcement

Shares of LEA opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

