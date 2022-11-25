Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,886 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $86,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

