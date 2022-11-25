Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €149.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €149.50 ($152.55) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($187.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HNR1 opened at €179.90 ($183.57) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.51.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

