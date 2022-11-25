HC Wainwright Comments on Zymeworks Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zymeworks in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million.
Zymeworks Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $506.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $21.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
