HC Wainwright Weighs in on IO Biotech, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a report released on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech Price Performance

IO Biotech stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IO Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.