HC Wainwright Weighs in on IO Biotech, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a report released on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
IO Biotech Price Performance
IO Biotech stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $12.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IO Biotech (IOBT)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.