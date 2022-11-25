Head-To-Head Contrast: Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) & Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 2.63% 16.73% 6.84% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $12.95 billion 0.69 $339.79 million $9.99 23.93 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.21 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Risk & Volatility

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores and Cazoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $247.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $1.94, indicating a potential upside of 667.34%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. The company's stores also provide motor fuel for sale on a self-service basis; and gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, its stores offer various products, include soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and lotto/lottery and prepaid cards. Further, the company operates two stores that sells tobacco and nicotine products; one liquor store; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2022, it operated 2,452 convenience stores. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.