Head-To-Head Contrast: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 876.88%. TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 100.37%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and TerrAscend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.13 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.33

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Summary

Edible Garden beats TerrAscend on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

