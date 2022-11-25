Head to Head Review: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) & Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$15.89 million ($0.87) -1.46 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.00 million 897.06 $179.13 million N/A N/A

Northwest Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Moleculin Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -39.62% -36.32% Northwest Biotherapeutics N/A -50.86% 174.87%

Risk & Volatility

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moleculin Biotech and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moleculin Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 726.77%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors and pediatric brain tumors, as well as pancreatic cancer and other malignancies. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19. The company has partnership and collaboration agreements with MD Anderson; Animal Life Sciences, LLC; and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

