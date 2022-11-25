Head to Head Survey: SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) & International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Distributions Services and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services $17.37 billion 0.16 $835.87 million N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

Risk & Volatility

International Distributions Services has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

International Distributions Services has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Distributions Services and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Distributions Services 3 4 1 0 1.75 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats International Distributions Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. It operates in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the United Kingdom, the United States, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

