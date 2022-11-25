Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 5,972 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,812 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

