Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.68% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.