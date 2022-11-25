Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 90,300 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1,963.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

