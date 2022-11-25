Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Monarch Casino & Resort as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.7 %

MCRI stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

