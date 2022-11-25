Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 165,599 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,599 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 219.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMI opened at $250.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

