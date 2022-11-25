Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.53 Million Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of Adicet Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACET. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

