Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,905 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VICI opened at $33.22 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

