Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hess by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 60,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Hess by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Hess by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.83.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

