Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 4.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 8,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,422,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
