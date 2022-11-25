Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 4.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 8,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,422,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $454,401 in the last 90 days. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

