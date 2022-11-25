Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 102,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 159,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Honey Badger Silver Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

About Honey Badger Silver

(Get Rating)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.