Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:HSW opened at GBX 99 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.40 ($1.28). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The company has a market cap of £116.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.72.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

