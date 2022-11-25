Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.97.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.