IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of IDEX worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.58.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.
Insider Transactions at IDEX
Analyst Ratings Changes
IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
