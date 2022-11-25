IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of IDEX worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE IEX opened at $235.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

