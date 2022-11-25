iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iHeartMedia Stock Up 4.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.