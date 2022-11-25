iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

