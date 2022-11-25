Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 696.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PMAY opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

