Insider Buying: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Buys 40,025 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($226,699.48).

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 489.50 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 478.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 509.15. The company has a market capitalization of £97.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 979.00. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.28) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.69) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($6.92) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.79) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.18 ($7.58).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

