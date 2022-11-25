Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,826,949.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 814.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 282,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 251,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

