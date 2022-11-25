Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,361,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,176,917.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.28 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

