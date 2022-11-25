Insider Selling: Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $172,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several research firms recently commented on HAYN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

