International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.41 and last traded at $44.51. 8,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 671,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

Specifically, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,027. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.