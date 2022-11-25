Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $195.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

