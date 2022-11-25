Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $52,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

