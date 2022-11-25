Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,087,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

