Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,087,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.