Investors Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.81. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

