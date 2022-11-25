Invitation Homes’ (INVH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 294.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

