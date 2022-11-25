Isabel Liu Buys 2,400 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £3,984 ($4,710.89).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu acquired 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £3,139.60 ($3,712.43).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 163.25 ($1.93) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 126.25 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £883.66 million and a PE ratio of 396.34.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

