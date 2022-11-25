iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 873,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 20,782,725 shares.The stock last traded at $102.46 and had previously closed at $101.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

